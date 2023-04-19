New Bridge Opens on Route H in Scotland County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

HANNIBAL – The new bridge on Route H in Scotland County, over North Fork North Wyaconda River, approximately 4 miles East of Route 15, opened to traffic late yesterday, making this the seventeenth bridge completed on the Fixing Access to Rural Missouri (FARM) Bridge Program.

“We are very pleased with the progress being made in this design-build program and have had very few challenges which helps us stay on track to complete all 31 bridges by the end of 2023,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director Jeff Gander.

Lehman-Wilson is the contractor for the FARM Bridge Program.

The full list of bridges, included those that are already completed, can be found on the FARM Bridge Program web page.

