Memphis City Council Approves ADA Sidewalk Construction Agreement

April 6 Meeting Minutes

Submitted by Nicole Beard, City Clerk

Disclaimer: Below are the unapproved minutes of the Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis, Missouri from the meeting held on April 6, 2023. The Minutes are subject to amendment, correction, or clarification until formal approval by the Board of Aldermen.

The Board of Alderman of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 6:30 pm in the Memphis City Hall at 125 West Jefferson Street in Memphis. Mayor Mike Ahland called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Lane Campbell, Katie Harris (by phone), and Jenny Aldridge. Others in attendance were: City Attorney Brett Bozarth, City Administrator Stacy Alexander, City Water Department Head Randall Aldridge, City Electric Department Head Jordan Fulk, City Road and Street Department Head Roger Tinkle, Eric Probst, and City Clerk Nikki Beard.

Pledge of Allegiance

Minutes/Corrections/ Additions

Alderman Aldridge made a motion to approve the meeting minutes. Alderman Campbell seconded the motion.

VOTE: Campbell, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Payment of the Bills

Alderman Harris made a motion to pay the bills. Alderman Aldridge seconded the motion.

VOTE: Campbell, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Citizen Participation

Fire Chief Eric Probst wanted to let the Aldermen know that a truck tank had ruptured and needed repaired. The Department couldn’t have the truck down for too long. Firemen Jeff McBee was able to do the repair. There was no labor bill for the repair. The cost of the repair was $500.00 and will be split 50/50 between the City of Memphis and the Scotland County Rural Fire Board. Probst said the repair should last a good long time.

Unfinished Business

Ed Good in previous months has proposed an easement for a property he owns near the Old City Lake reservoir. Good was unable to attend the April meeting, but sent a letter explaining what he wanting to do. The Council discussed the proposal and decided not to go forward. Alderman Harris will contact Good about the decision.

New Business

Brad Wood from Woodline Aviation request to be on the agenda for a potential Airport project, but was unable to make the meeting. Wood will be rescheduled for the May meeting.

The Council reviewed the City Uniform bids. There were 2 bids received. Bid #1 was from RPM signs and shirts, with a total bid of $303.60. Bid #2 was Eclipse T-shirts-/Karri Feeney, with a total bid of $215.50.

Alderman Harris made a motion to except Eclipse T-shirts/ Karri Feeney bids for both the safety uniforms and the City Hall uniforms. Alderman Aldridge seconded the motion. VOTE: Campbell, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

CFDA Number: 20.205

CFDA Title: Highway Planning and Construction

Award name/number: TAP – 9901 (303)

Award Year: FY 2023

Federal Agency: Federal Highway Administration, Department of Transportation

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE A MISSOURI HIGHWAYS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION TRANSPORTATION ENHANCEMENT FUNDS PROGRAM AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI, AND THE MISSOURI HIGHWAYS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION PROVIDING FOR THE USE OF TRANSPORTATION ENHANCEMENT FUNDS TO CONSTRUCT SIDEWALKS THAT ARE COMPLIANT WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT (ADA) FROM THE DOWNTOWN SQUARE TO THE PEPSI PLANT AND FITNESS CENTER ON HIGHWAY 136

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF ALDERMEN OF THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI, AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. The Board of Aldermen hereby approves, and the Mayor is hereby authorized to execute on behalf of the City of Memphis, Missouri, a Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Transportation Enhancement Funds Program Agreement (the “Agreement”) with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission providing for the use of transportation enhancement funds to construct sidewalks that are compliant with the ADA from the downtown square to the Pepsi Plant and Fitness Center on Highway 136. A copy of the Agreement is attached hereto as Exhibit A and incorporated herein by reference.

Section 2. That all ordinances or parts of ordinances therefore enacted which are in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after the date of its passage and approval.

Passed after having been read by title two times prior passage by the Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis, Missouri, this 6th day of April, 2023. Approved by the Mayor of the City of Memphis, Missouri, this 6th day of April, 2023.