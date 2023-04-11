Susan McMurray, 70, of Oskaloosa, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

Susan Roberts McMurray, daughter of Neva Stott Cain, was born on April 4, 1953, in Kirksville, Missouri. She attended Scotland County High School, graduating with the Class of 1972. She was so excited to attend her 50th class reunion in August 2022. She married Earl McMurray in Memphis on July 15, 1978, and they soon moved to Oskaloosa, Iowa. Her first jobs in Oskaloosa were in housekeeping and as an auxiliary aid in nursing homes. Susan will be remembered as a hard worker. Susan and Earl moved to Missouri for five years and then returned to Oskaloosa.

Susan loved to be surrounded by her family and friends; summer grilling in the backyard was a favorite activity, and watching football, Westerns, The Waltons, MASH, and The Voice were a few of their favorites. Susan also looked forward to visits with her sister-in-law, Kay, and her children coming to help her with projects around the house. Her grandchildren also enjoyed spending time with Grandma, and each has a special memory of an activity they enjoyed together. Susan enjoyed her trips to Walmart and the local mall to visit with friends. She became quite competitive with games and especially enjoyed playing Farkle with friends. She will be remembered as a great wife, Mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a member of the Light House Apostolic Church.

Her family includes her son, Keith (Mikayla) McMurray of Grinnell and James (Tonya) Jackson of Oskaloosa, Kevin McMurray of Oskaloosa, and Terry McMurray of Oskaloosa; and nine grandchildren: P.J. Gideon, Natasha Gideon, Collen Gideon, Kelsey McMurray, Keith McMurray Jr., Ethan Graham, Rebecca McMurray, Amy Holman, and Natalie McMurray.

Her body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at Light House Apostolic Church in Oskaloosa on Sunday, April 30th at 3 p.m. Memorials can be made to the family. Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with her arrangements.