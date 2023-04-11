Peter (Pete) H. Smith, 75, of Milan, Missouri, formerly of Scotland County, passed away April 4, 2023, at his home at Milan. The son of Fred H. and Violet I. Peterson

Smith, he was born at Kirksville, Missouri December 24, 1947. He was known by his family and friends as Pete.

He lived in the Gorin area growing up and graduated Gorin High School with the class of 1965. Pete then went into farming, raising both cattle and growing row crops.

Later on he joined the U.S. Army being stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood and served in Germany as well.

In his recent years he served as Sergeant of Arms with the American Legion in Milan, Missouri.

Survivors include his sister: Janet Swann; children: Jeff Smith and Jennifer Smith Martin (and their mother Mooreen Holton); a niece; Mary Swann Parry; nephews: Matt Swann and Mike Swann along with other relatives and friends.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the American Legion and can be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St. Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Graveside services were held Friday afternoon ,4/7, at 1:00 P.M. at the Gorin Cemetery with Pastor Donna Clark Fuller officiating and full military honors were provided as well.

Online condolences may be shared with the Smith family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel. com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.