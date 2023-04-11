Leslie “Jo” Moore, 87, of Marion, Iowa, passed away from complications of ALS on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation will be held at 4 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Murdoch Funeral Home, Marion, Iowa. Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 3500 29th Avenue, Marion, Iowa 52302, with burial to follow immediately after, at Oakshade Cemetery in Marion, Iowa. Luncheon will be served at the church following burial.

Leslie Jo Shubert was born on August 18, 1935, in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Gail Shubert and Vadna (Smoot) Shubert. She lived there until she was 5 years old then her parents moved to Downing, Missouri. Jo attended school and lived there until graduating from high school at the age of 17 in 1953. At that time, she married Laverne Jackson and 3 children were born to them. Later, they divorced. On August 4, 1979, she married Jay Moore in Marion. They have been married for 43 years. She worked for the City of Marion for 13 years full-time and 18 years part-time. Jo worked many years at Sears and was a motorcoach host on tours for 16 years. She loved music and enjoyed participating in the Cedar Rapids Follies and Marion Summer Productions. Jo gave unconditional love to everyone she met and always put herself last. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Jay Moore; sons, Ron (Bev) Jackson of Vinton, Iowa and Terry (Cheryl) Jackson of Mt. Vernon, Iowa; grandchildren, Jameson (Cassandra) Jackson, Samantha (Jeff) Mercier, Melinda (Gary Slade) Selk, Leah (Dan) Krieg, Nathan Jackson, Amanda (Justin) Cox, and Hannah (Brad) Gledislch; great-grandchildren, Luca Moore, Ada Moore, Violet Butteris, Avalyn Mercier, Liam Gledislch, Rivers Gledislch, Charlotte Cox, Maya Selk, and Xander Musgrave; step-children, Mike (Kristin) Moore of Shellsburg, Iowa, SuAnn (A.J.) Decker of Louisville, Kentucky, Sarah (Brian) Gibbons of Chandler, Iowa, and John (Jayme Hunter) Moore of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; step-grandchildren, Corey (Jamie) Moore, Becca (Tyler Felton) Moore, Levi (Colleen) Moore, Adam (Kayla) Decker, Marina (Trevor) McMains, Blake Gibbs, Maya Gibbs, and Veda Moore; step-nieces, Linda Theisen, and Michelle (Bob) Kuder.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-parents; grandparents; daughter, Karla Jo Wright; in-laws, Shirley (Wally) Theisen; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jo’s name may be directed to The ALS Association, 3636 Westown Parkway, Suite 204, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266.

Please share a memory of Jo at www. murdochfuneralhome. com under obituaries.