Donald Max Whitney, age 67, of Memphis, MO, passed away on Monday, April 10th, 2023, at Scotland County Hospital. He was born on August 13th, 1955, in Clark County, MO, to Donald and Oneta Whitney, both of whom preceded him in death.

Max graduated from Scotland County High School in 1973 and spent most of his working years as a service technician for Pepsi in Memphis. Later in life, he became a truck driver for Cantril Feed and Grain in Cantril, IA. Max volunteered with the Scotland County Volunteer Fire Department for more than 15 years and had a love for the outdoors. He especially enjoyed the years he was able to own and ride horses with his friends and family.

Max is survived by his three sons: Bryan (Lanea) Whitney of Memphis, Aaron (Cassidy) Whitney of Buchanan, Virginia, and Chad (Heather) Whitney of Moravia, Iowa, and seven granddaughters: Hannah, Emma, Adalyn, Eliana, Brenna, Kirah, and Carley.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Scotland County Volunteer Fire Department, in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 East Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555.