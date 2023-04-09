James Gordon Ford, 89, of rural Glenwood, Missouri passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Harry S. Truman Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Gordon was born on January 3, 1934 in Raven Coal Camp near Coatsville, Missouri to Walter Harvey and Thelma Marie (Trimble) Ford. Gordon was united in marriage to Berniece Lavelle Tallman on May 17, 1953 at the Lancaster Christian Church in Lancaster, Missouri and to this union five children were born, Lynn, Walter, Pam, James, and Vickie.

Gordon is survived by his children, Lynn Fincher of Memphis, Missouri, Walter Ford and wife, Sande of Glenwood, Missouri, Pam Ford of Glenwood, Missouri, James Ford of Glenwood, Missouri, and Vickie Pierce and husband, Joe of Greentop, Missouri; seven grandchildren Jill Fincher of Jefferson City, Missouri, Robin Bartlett and husband, Michael of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Lindsey Fincher of Jefferson City, Missouri, Logan Ford of Downing, Missouri, Madison Taylor and husband, SrA Gregory of Fort Meade, Maryland, Whitney Pierce of Columbia, Missouri, and Courtney Pierce of North Hollywood, California; two great granddaughters, Kailey and Payton Bartlett of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; two brothers-in-law Bryce Tallman of Queen City, Missouri and Dwight Ayer of Kirksville, Missouri; sister-in-law Vena Tallman of Lancaster, Missouri; many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Gordon is preceded in death by his wife Berniece; parents; father-in-law, Austin Tallman; mother-in-law, Wilma Tallman; one sister, Patsy Horine; one son-in-law, Terry Fincher; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Mullenix, Ann Ayer, Joyce Mobley, Martha Tallman, and Ann Tallman; brothers-in-law, Eldon Tallman, Robert Mobley, and Tim Mullenix.

Gordon was a graduate of the Lancaster High School class of 1952. He was a member of the Lancaster Christian Church, United States Navy Memorial, and the American Legion. Gordon enlisted in the US Navy in 1952 where he was assigned to the naval base in San Diego, California. Gordon served on the USS Hancock C-19 aircraft carrier as a firewell specialist. He was deployed to the Far East a number of times. Gordon loved sharing pictures and stories about his adventures and experiences while in the Navy. He received an honorable discharge in 1956. Gordon and Berniece would travel to different states to attend reunions for the USS Hancock.

Gordon and Berniece moved to St. Louis, Missouri in 1957. He was employed with McDonnell Douglas, known now as Boeing, building F-4 Phantom Jets. Gordon talked about President John F Kennedy touring the plant in 1962.

After his father passed away, Gordon and Berniece and their clan moved to Glenwood, Missouri in 1966. They built a house in the same spot as where his paternal grandparents house once stood. Gordon farmed the land that has been in his family for over 150 years. Gordon farmed until he was 86 years old. Even though he did not go out in the fields any longer, he would continue to be involved by giving suggestions and ideas to his son about farming. Gordon also worked 17 years at Donaldson factory in Kirksville, Missouri.

Gordon was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the news. You could find him sitting in his recliner flipping through the sports and news stations. His one complaint about watching sports was he believed too many commercials were shown. During the fall harvest season, Gordon would stop working at noon on Sundays to watch football.

Gordon was an expert historian about the Coatsville, Missouri area. Gordon had a deep appreciation for his family lineage. He would share stories and information about both sides of his family with his children and their children and other family members. Thanks to him, genealogy facts of the Ford and Trimble familial history will be passed on from one generation to another.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lancaster Christian Church in Lancaster, Missouri with Brad Drummond of Lancaster, Missouri officiating. Special musical selections will be “The Lord’s Prayer,” “In The Garden,” and “I Saw The Light.” Pallbearers will be Logan Ford, Gregory Taylor, Michael Bartlett, Chuck Tallman, Joe Pierce, Curtis Tallman and Patrick Tallman. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 between the hours 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at the Lancaster Christian Church in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the Coatsville Cemetery or Schuyler County Nutrition Site. Burial will be at the Arni Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Military Rites will be conducted by the Schuyler County American Legion Post #0784. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh. com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.