Keith G Boyer, 87 years old, of Burlington, Iowa , died March 20, 2023, peacefully at home, surrounded by family.

Keith was born on November 7, 1935 to Wallace and Lucille Boyer in Rainbow, Missouri. He grew up in Gorin with his brother Ronnie Boyer and sister Betty Boyer. On August 21, 1955, while a junior at the University of Missouri, Keith married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Ann Colton.

After graduating from the University of Missouri College Of Agriculture, Keith had a successful, 40 – year career in the agricultural retail and distribution business. He started his career as an extension agent for the University of Missouri, working for Dr. C. Brice Ratchford. In 1973, he became Co- Owner and President of Brayton Chemicals, Inc., in Burlington, Iowa. In 1985, Wilbur- Ellis purchased Brayton Chemicals. Keith continued with Wilbur- Ellis, rising to become President and CEO of Wilfarm in 1995. He retired as an officer of the company in 2000. He was appointed to the Board of Directors of Wilbur- Ellis and served as the Chairman of the Board from 2010 to 2012.

Keith served on many boards including Becker Underwood Company, Missouri 4-H Foundation, and the Two Rivers Financial Group Board, retiring as Chairman.

In 2000, Crop Life Magazine named Keith as one of the top ten influencers that shaped 20th century agriculture.

He served on the Chancellors Leadership Council at the University of Missouri College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and as an Elder of the First Christian Church in Burlington, Iowa.

Keith was an avid Mizzou promoter and Cardinal fan. He loved to travel, entertain, golf, and spend time at the farm.

Left to cherish Keith’s memory are Ruth Ann, his wife of 67 years, son Kent and his wife Kimberly (Dillon), son Jeff and wife Julie (Mathes), son Tim and wife Patti (Booth), daughter, Julie Ann and husband Kevin Webb. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Keith has many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends around the world.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents Wallace and Lucille Boyer, his sister in law, Judy Boyer, his sister Betty Lakin and brother in law, Dean Lakin.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Friday, March 24, 2023 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

The funeral service for Mr. Boyer will be 2:00 PM Friday, March 24, 2023, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with Reverend David J. Yonker and Jeff Walters officiating. A time of light refreshments and fellowship will be held at the First Christian Church following the service.

The Graveside Service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Gorin, Missouri. A time of food and fellowship will be held at the First Christian Church in Gorin, Missouri following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Missouri 4-H Foundation, (109 Whitten Hall, Columbia, Missouri 65211) First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Burlington, Iowa ( 1221 Park Avenue, Burlington, Iowa 52601) or the Boyer House in Memphis, Missouri (303 South Main St., Memphis, MO 63555).

Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Keith’s obituary at www. prughfuneral.com.