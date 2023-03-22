Scotland County Rock Price Increase, New Road and Bridge Office Opens

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Echo Menges

The Scotland County Commission has been forced to increase the cost of laying gravel on county roadways due to increases in expenses for materials, fuel and maintenance. This year, those purchasing gravel for county roads can expect to see a $2 increase per ton.

“The reason we updated our paid rock policy is because it was costing us more than we were charging,” said Western District Commissioner David Wiggins. “We’re paying one dollar a ton more.”

“And, we’re paying a lot more in hauling expenses,” said Eastern District Commissioner Brent Rockhold.

Annually, the county lays thousands of tons of gravel on county roadways.

“We put 170 ton per mile on half of the county one year, and the other half the next year,” said Presiding Commissioner Duane Ebeling.

“We divide the county into quarters and lay gravel in quadrants. This year we will gravel the northwest and southeast quadrants,” said Wiggins.

“But we do have a lot of people that buy rock for their roads,” said Ebeling.

To purchase rock for Scotland County roads in 2023, citizens are asked to make arrangements at the new Road and Bridge office set up at the county shop, 806 N. Clay Street in Memphis. The office is staffed by Road and Bridge Secretary Nancy McClamroch weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and noon, and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The new phone number for the office is (660)465-2125.

“We saw the need,” said Rockhold.

“It will be a lot easier to track everything,” said Ebeling.

Prior to this year, citizens purchased rock at the County Clerk’s Office in the Scotland County Courthouse.

Scotland County Rock Pricing

Per Ton

-Surface Rock 1-1.25” $12

-Specialty Rock $17

-Chippy Lime $9

-Rock Chips $20

Not for profit entities should ask about special pricing when making an order.

Large rock 2”-3” will not be hauled without the approval of the Road and Bridge Supervisor.