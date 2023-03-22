Ada Scheppele, 99, of LaBelle MO.,formerly of Marion IA, passed away March 11, 2023, in the care of the LaBelle Care Center.

Ada was born on August 18th, 1923. She married Richard Scheppele, March of 1945.

Ada is loving survived by her children: daughter, Amy Ahrens (husband Gary) of Downing MO: son, Casey Scheppele (wife Pam) of Caribou ME; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, and all 4 of her siblings.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

Thank you to everyone at the LaBelle Care Center who took great care of her.