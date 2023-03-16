| logout
Tigers Sweep Competition
6TH GRADE LADY TIGERS SWEEP THE COMPETITION IN LIBERTY, ILLINOIS: These ladies went 4-0 on the day beating the Mt. Sterling Bald Eagles and Liberty Eagles twice to bring home the Championship trophy. Pictured (front row) are Assistant mini coach Kenzleigh Moore, Kayleigh Mathes, Ava Stott, and Kenzie Miller. Pictured (back row) are Coach Brad Holt, Myah Holt, Elle Wentworth, Hilary Hamm, Kierstyn Moore, MaKenna Musgrove, and Coach Cody Musgrove.