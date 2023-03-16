Glen J. Fugate, Jr. died on 8 March 2023 at age 91. He was born 25 September 1931 in LaPlata, MO to Glen Jay and Vesta Louis (Huggans) Fugate. Junior, as he was known, grew up in Memphis, Missouri with his older sister Lorraine and older brother Charles. Junior was Valedictorian of the 1949 Memphis High School class. He attended Missouri State Teachers College (now Truman State University) and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. Glen met Donna Mae Coleman also a student at college. They married on 28 August 1952 in Kirksville, Missouri. Glen served in the U.S. Army from 1953- 1955 having attained the rank of Corporal. He was the Company Clerk for Headquarters USAREUR. After military service, Glen earned his living in sales. He sold for Prentice-Hall publishing for ten years, earning President’s Staff honors six times. He also sold advertising, men’s clothing and worked in his father’s grocery. After their two sons had graduated high school, Glen and Donna became House Parents at Presbyterian Children’s Homes in South Carolina and also Texas. Glen and Donna moved to Missouri in the late 1980s and worked for the Missouri State Prison system in the Administration sections. Both retired from the Prison system. Donna died of cancer in 1993. Glen married Nola J. Joy in April 1995. Nola died in December 2019. Glen was a member of the Keokuk Lions Club. He served on the Keokuk Area Hospital Foundation Board of Directors from April 1997 to March 2003. Glen was a die-hard Republican from his college days. He was the Lee County Co- Chair of the Republican Party for the 2000 Presidential Election. Glen was an avid golfer. He played until he was 88 years old. He shot a Hole-In-One on at least FOUR different occasions on different golf courses. In July of 2002 he won the 3rd Flight of the KSB Bank’s Mens City Golf Tournament. He also loved bowling, playing board and card games. Glen is survived by his sister, Lorraine Rush of Kahoka, Missouri and his son Douglas and wife Pat of St. Robert, Missouri; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Glen was preceded in death by both wives, Donna and Nola, his son, David, his brother Charles and both parents. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Disabled American Veterans or Milestones Area Agency on Aging. Tributes and condolences may be left at www. dejongsfuneralhome. com. DeJong-Greaves- Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.