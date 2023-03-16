Dennis Douglas Perry, 83, of Wyaconda, passed away at 11:56 pm on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

He was born on December 15, 1939, the son of the late Leo & Edna (Newnham) Perry. Dennis was a 1957 graduate of Kahoka High School. After graduation, Dennis served in the United States Navy aboard the S.S. Duncan from 1957-1960. He married Patricia Holmes, and later in life, he married Jane Lawson. Though these relationships were not permanent, Dennis spent the last twenty-three years of his life with his companion, Delores Jean (Steele) Durant.

Dennis worked as an assembler for John Deere Harvester in East Moline, Illinois for many years until his retirement in1994. After he retired, he worked for Joe Humes and for Helena Ag Enterprises, both in Wyaconda. He was a charter member of the Fox Valley Two Cylinder Club and a member of the Laplanders. Dennis loved tractor pulls and was an active participant in many antique tractor pulls and shows; he won several trophies over the years. He also had a passion for restoring antique tractors. In his spare time, Dennis liked watching NASCAR races and westerns, especially the ones starring John Wayne. Going to auctions was another choice activity that Dennis enjoyed.

In addition to his companion, Delores Jean Durant of Wyaconda, Dennis is survived by four sons; Douglas (Debbie) Durant of Baxter, Iowa, Daniel (Michele) Durant of Newton, Iowa, Brian (Vickie) Holton of Memphis and Kevin (Jennifer) Holton of Memphis, a daughter; Deborah (Richard) Salas of Kansas City, several grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren, a nephew; Chris (Ramona Pieron) Perry, three nieces; Constance (Rob) Parker, Debbie (John) Ewers and Jenny Graf, cousins; Roma Moline, Margaret Schmitz, Frances Perry and Wes Perry. Besides his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by two brothers; Larry & Darrell Perry and by four cousins; JW Perry, Leonard Perry, Jolene Blanford and Robert Lipper.

Funeral services honoring Dennis's life will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka. Interment will follow in the Wyaconda Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of services on Saturday. Memorial contributions in memory of Dennis are suggested to the Wyaconda Antique Tractor Pull Association or to the Fox Valley Two Cylinder Club.