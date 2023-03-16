If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

CATHY GRACE WEBSTER

Cathy Grace Webster, 65, of Memphis, passed away at 11:10 am on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her home.

She was born on October 11, 1957, in Edina, the daughter of the late Elbert William & Betty Lou (Davis) Herring. She was a 1975 graduate of Gorin High School. Cathy married Michael Carl Webster on April 8, 1977, in Gorin, and together they shared 43 years of marriage together until he passed away on July 13, 2020.

Cathy and Mike farmed for 15 years until Mike’s health began to decline. She then worked at Scotland County Hospital for 10 years and also had a mobile pizza business in the area. The “Country Pizza Wagon” was a great business combining her ability for cooking and meeting new people while also keeping the family close. Both Chrissy & Jeremy along with Mike’s mother; Dorothy, worked to help Cathy and Mike make a success out of the business. She later enjoyed caring for residents at the Clark County Nursing home for 14 years.

She gave her heart to the Lord in her teen years, but in 1992, rededicated herself to the Lord. She loved leading many girls to the Lord as the Girl’s Camp Director at Camp Leeper for several years. Cathy enjoyed fishing, camping, coaching girls softball, watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, singing and playing guitar, writing poetry and coloring beautiful pictures. Her husband and children are what Cathy loved and treasured most. Her precious granddaughters were the light of her life.

Cathy is survived by her daughter; Christina (John) Myers of Memphis, a son; Jeremy (Stephanie) Webster of Columbia, precious granddaughters; Lillian & Emma both of Columbia, three sisters; Pat (Gary) Arnold of Arbela, Hazel (Leon) Buford of Memphis and Vickie (Chuck) Lubbert of Mendon, Illinois, a brother; Bill (Debbie) Herring of Lisbon, North Dakota, brothers in-law; Gary (Nancy) Webster and Steve Webster, both of Wyaconda, Mark Seyb of Arbela, sisters in-law; Penny Paul of Wyaconda and Teresa (Bruce) Childress of Memphis and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides her parents and husband, Cathy was preceded in death by a daughter; Lou Ann, her mother & father in-law; Eugene & Dorothy Webster, brothers in-law; Gene Paul and Kevin Skinner, a sister in-law; Dianne Seyb, a niece; Allison Seyb and by a nephew; Keith Arnold.

Funeral services honoring Cathy’s life will be conducted at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka. Pastor Rick Addison will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded immediately following the service. Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Cathy are suggested to the family. You are invited to share your memories of Cathy and leave a condolence at www.wilsontriplett. com