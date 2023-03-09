Spirit of SCH Award

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Submitted by Alisa Kigar, SCH Communications Specialist

Congratulations to Kyle Anderson, PTA, Therapy Services Department. Kyle is the March Spirit of SCH Winner. Kyle has been working at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis since September 2021. Prior to that he was employed at Elite Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine. He is a 2019 graduate of Clark County High School and a 2021 graduate from Indian Hills Community College. During college he did two rotations in the Therapy Services Department at SCH.

He was nominated by the Med/Surg Nurses because he was very helpful with a special needs inpatient. The patient would often only eat with Kyle’s encouragement and Kyle would spend his lunch break in the patient’s room making sure the patient ate lunch. Kyle took this patient to the therapy room for extra sessions because the patient loved getting out and about and would do anything that Kyle asked. Kyle never hesitated to go to the patient’s room when the nurses called needing assistance with the patient during his lengthy hospitalization. It’s no secret that sometimes the staff have favorite patients and the patients have favorite staff. Kyle was definitely this patient’s favorite!

Outside of work Kyle enjoys hunting and fishing. Kyle lives between Luray and Kahoka. Way to go Kyle!