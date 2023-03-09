Former CEO Files Lawsuit Against Scotland County Hospital and Achim Hoyal

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Echo Menges

Nearly seven months after being terminated by the Scotland County Memorial Hospital District (SCH) Board of Directors, former SCH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Randy Tobler, MD, has filed a lawsuit against the hospital and SCH employee Achim Hoyal.

Tobler is asking for relief and demanding a jury trial in the case, No. 23SE-CC00015.

Members and past members of the SCH Board of Directors, and other employees listed in the court documents include:

Lori Fulk, SCH BOD Chairperson

Joni Lloyd, Prior Vice-Chairperson

Joe Doubet, Prior Secretary

Robert Neese, Prior Treasurer

Travis Trueblood, SCH BOD member

Nic Hatfield, SCH BOD member

Meagan Weber, SCH CEO

Brent Peirick, SCH COO

Tobler is alleging numerous violations of the Missouri Sunshine Law by SCH, along with slander and defamation, civil conspiracy, and tortious interference with his business expectancy by Hoyal and SCH.

In total, 45 pages of court documents were made public Thursday morning, March 9, 2023, filed at the Scotland County Courthouse electronically the day before. The documents include Tobler’s petition and nine exhibits marked Exhibits A through I.

Within the documents, Tobler accuses the hospital and Hoyal of the following:

SCH repeatedly violated the Missouri Sunshine Law in a conspiracy designed to oust Dr. Tobler from the CEO Position.

The SCH Board and Chairman, Lori Fulk, only informed Joni Lloyd about the August 15, 2022 emergency meeting in order to have a quorum of eligible voting directors.

The SCH Board violated its own bylaws.

Achim Hoyal was an agent for SCH when he slandered and defamed Dr. Tobler.

Achim Hoyal forcibly coerced SCH’s Board of Directors to adopt his position on “fixing” the hospital.

SCH Board members and employees made false defamatory statements about Dr. Randy Tobler.

Dr. Randy Tobler has suffered and continues to suffer monetary and reputation damages as a result of the false statements made by SCH’s Board members and employees.

Tobler is asking the court for relief for his monetary damages and attorney’s fees, along with a jury trial on the allegations of slander and defamation, civil conspiracy, and tortious interference with his business.

Scotland County Hospital CEO Meagan Weber, COO Brent Peirick, employee Achim Hoyal and the current SCH BOD members have not responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit from The Edina Sentinel/Memphis Democrat.

Tobler said he will be providing a public statement about the lawsuit, which will be published when it is received.

More information about the case will be reported when it becomes available.

Read the FULL PETITION in Case No. 23SE-CC00015 by clicking here: 23SE-CC00015 Petition Tobler vs SCH and Hoyal

Read Exhibits A through F submitted in Case No. 23SE-CC00015 by clicking here: 23SE-CC00015 Exhibits A-F

Read Exhibits G through I submitted in Case No. 23SE-CC00015 by clicking here: 23SE-CC00015 Exhibits G-I