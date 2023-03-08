Marquis “Mark” Charles Barrett, Jr., 81, of Memphis died February 17, 2023.

He was born the son of the Marquis Charles Barrett, Sr. and Constance Mae (Hunter) Barrett, in Seattle, WA, on January 10, 1942. He married the former Ethel Lee Amidon on December 7, 1963, in Seattle. She survives.

To this union one son, Troy Allan Barrett, was born.

Mark grew up in Seattle and later moved to Port Townsend, WA, where he graduated high school. He enlisted in the US Army in February 1961 and completed his Basic Training in Fort Ord, CA. He was then transferred to Fort Sam Houston, TX, where he was trained as a medical corpsman and served as a chemical demolition specialist. He later trained new recruits at Fort Lewis, WA. He continued to serve in the Army Reserves as a Sergeant E-5, until he was honorably discharged in February 1967.

He met Ethel in Seattle while visiting his cousin, when he was 15 years old. They began dating and married six years later. They lived in Seattle, Kirkland, Redmond and Anacortes, WA. Mark worked in sales for most of his life before beginning his own business installing satellite dishes. Mark and Ethel “retired,” moved, and opened a coffee shop, Java Jitters, in Memphis. After four years they officially retired and remained in Memphis.

Mark became a follower of Jesus while attending Westminster Chapel in Bellevue, WA. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Memphis, serving in many different positions. He had a heart for missions and went on several mission trips to Mexico, Charleston, MO (Shining Light Mission), Guatemala, West Virginia (prison ministry), and El Salvador.

Mark loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his son fishing, hiking, and camping while living in Washington. After the arrival of his grandchildren, he began to take them fishing, hiking, and canoeing. Mark loved to travel, especially to the beach. He and Ethel took their son and his family on special vacations to Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one step-brother, Ron Miller; and one sister-in-law, Donna Fisher

Mark is survived by: his wife, Ethel of the home; son, Troy (Cinda) Barrett of Kirksville; four grandchildren, Mark (Jade Herron) Barrett, Michael, Rachel (Logan Gutting), and Bethany (Landon) Gutting; one great-grandchild, Kaison Barrett; two brothers-in-law, Willy Fisher and Dallas (Rondi) Amidon; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 1, at 10:30 am, at the First Baptist Church. Pastor Dan Hite will officiate.

Memorial are suggested to CBN (700 Club) or donor’s choice and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

