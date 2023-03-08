Dr. John Joseph Finneran, 83, of Bloomfield passed away on Dec. 26, 2022 at the Bloomfield Care Center. He was born on May 25, 1939 in Scranton, PA to Martin Bernard and Dorthea M. Hazelton Finneran. On August 25, 1962 he married Carolyn Pettinato at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Lake Ariel, PA. The couple enjoyed 58 wonderful years of marriage. Carolyn passed away on September 13, 2020.

John was a 1957 graduate of Bordentown Military School in Bordentown, N.J., subsequently graduating from the University of Scranton with a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry. He graduated from Marquette Medical School in Milwaukee, Wis. Following his internship and residency, John served in the Air Force Medical Corp at Grisson AFB in Peru, Ind.

In 1972, John and Carolyn moved to Bloomfield, where he worked at the Gilfillan Clinic before opening his own practice, also in Bloomfield. He was the epitome of a small-town community physician, whose door and phone were always available. John retired in 2012 after 42 years.

Dr. Finneran was a strong supporter of the athletic programs in Bloomfield and at Davis County High School. He started the Junior Olympics program in Bloomfield for track and field and spent countless hours attending track meets all over the state. His efforts and donations were instrumental in building the first all weather track at Davis County High School in 1980. The track program would win back-to-back Iowa State Championships the next two years with several members of that team being former Junior Olympic athletes that he coached.

John and Carolyn were avid sailors, with a boat on Lake Rathbun. They built a home in Punta Gorda, Fla. in 2006. They spent many warm winters there, enjoying visits from their children, grandchildren, and many other friends and family members from the more northern states.

John is survived by five children: Michael (Denise) Finneran of Bloomfield, Kevin (Natasha) Finneran of Leaner, Texas, Martin Finneran of Dallas, Texas, Kathleen (Richard) Cooper of St. Louis, MO., Kristin (Steven) Fletcher of North Liberty; six grandchildren, Austin Owen, Kaden Finneran, Natalia Finneran, Maya Fletcher, Sophie Fletcher, Ashely (Corry) Ward; two great-granchildren, Aden and Addyson; brother, Martin Finneran of Bloomfield; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be March 11th from 2-5pm at the Country Club in Bloomfield, IA. Burial was at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery in Clifford, PA. A memorial has been established to The Davis County “A” Club.