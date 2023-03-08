Doris “Darlene” Gunnell, 92, of Edina, Missouri formerly of Downing, Missouri, passed away Saturday morning, March 4, 2023, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.

Darlene was born August 9, 1930, near Rutledge, Missouri, the daughter of Francis Edward and Hazel Beulah Harned Baker.

She attended Rutledge Elementary and graduated from the Rutledge High School in the Class of 1948.

On March 12, 1955, in Edina, Missouri, Darlene married Paul Raymond Gunnell and to this union four children were born.

They made their home south of Downing, Rutledge and later returned to Downing, Missouri. She worked at the Community Action Agency in Lancaster, Missouri, Lamperts Glove Factory in Kirksville, Missouri, and Carter Antiques. Darlene helped with the Rutledge Alumni gatherings, and was a member of the Chit Chat Club and Downing Red Hatters.

Darlene is survived by a son, Billy and Kelle Gunnell of Downing, Missouri; a son-in-law, Steven Harrill of Nevada; two daughters-in-law, Debbie Gunnell of Stover, Missouri and Susan Gunnell of Bussey, Iowa; a sister, Donna Jones of Edina, Missouri; four grandchildren, Jason and Kimmie, Joseph and Cammie, Tanner, and Shane Gunnell; five great grandchildren, Kelan, Leighton, Blake, Allie, and Beckett Gunnell; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Hazel Baker; her step mother, Bessie Baker; husband, Paul Gunnell on December 31, 1993; two sons, Robert Allen “Bob Gunnell on February 13, 2023, and Jerry Gunnell on September 16, 2021; and a daughter, Teresa Ann Harrill on March 23, 2000.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday until service time at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Dalene Gunnell may be left to the Knox County Nursing Home in Edina, Missouri. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.