William Edward Dalton, 84, of Memphis, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February, 14 2023 in his home.

William (Bill) was born May 07, 1938 on the family farm near west of Memphis, Missouri. The son of Delbert Floyd and Opal Irene Aldridge Dalton.

He was a graduate of the Scotland County High School class of 1956. He retired from the Scotland County Bridge and Road crew after over 27 years of service.

On June 20, 1959 at the First Christian Church in Memphis, Missouri, William married Bonnie Frances Bulen. To this union 5 sons and a daughter were born.

William was a farmer who enjoyed his livestock and pets. He enjoyed visiting with his many friends, but especially enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family. He LOVED to tell stories of people and days gone by.

William is survived by four sons, Arnold Dalton of Odessa, Missouri; Donald Dalton of Memphis, Missouri; Delbert Dalton of Memphis, Missouri; Michael Dalton and his wife Robin of Kahoka, Missouri; and a daughter Lorie and her husband Kevin Wilson of Memphis, Missouri. A sister Karyon Elsea of Greentop, Missouri; Katheryn Hyde of New London, Iowa; brother in law Ernest (Doc) Humes of Wyaconda, Missouri; sisters in law Sherry Dalton of Luray, Missouri; Jane Bulen of Memphis, Missouri; Phyllis Ford of Lenexa, Kansas, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Bonnie, parents Delbert and Irene Dalton, a son James R Dalton, a grandson Anthony Michael Dalton, father in law and Mother in law George and Pauline Bulen, a brother Floyd Dalton, a sister Louise Humes, brothers in law Larry Hyde, Bill Elsea, Robert Bulen, George Wayne Bulen, and Robert Ford, and a sister in law Joyce Bulen.

A Memorial Service was held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

The family received friends from 1:00p.m. till the time of service, Sunday.

An expression of sympathy in memory of William Dalton may be left to the Richland Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.