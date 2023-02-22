Robert “Bob” Gunnell of Stover, MO passed away in his home after a long battle with illness, with his wife Debra at his side. Bob married Debra Bulen on September 30, 1978. To this union two sons were born, Jason Gunnell of Laurie, MO and Joseph Gunnell of Kansas City, MO. Bob is survived by his wife, two sons, mother Darlene Gunnell of Knox County Care Center, brother Billy Gunnell of Downing, MO, daughter-in-law’s Cammie Gunnell of Kansas City, MO and Kimmy Gunnell of Laurie, MO, two grandsons Kelan Gunnell and Blake Gunnell, and two granddaughters Ali Gunnell and Leighton Gunnell.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Paul Gunnell, sister Theresa Harrill, and brother Jerry Gunnell.

During his career, Bob worked for American Welding and Tank for more than 17 years while he resided in Downing, MO and at APAC for 18 years near his home in Eldon, MO. Bob’s hobbies included deer hunting, collecting banks and pocket knives, and riding four wheelers with his grandkids. His real treasures were his wife, kids, and grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Lancaster Christian Church in Lancaster, MO on Tuesday, February 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. CT.