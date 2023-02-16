Scotland County Sweeps Senior Night

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- 2/10/23- It was the final time for the Scotland County basketball seniors to play on the home hardwood before they end their high school playing careers. They made the most of it, sweeping both games against Paris.

In the girls’ contest, Paris jumped out to an early 4-0 lead. But a pair of jump shots from Carlee Smith and Paige Bishop tied the game at four apiece halfway through a first quarter that saw both teams get off to slow starts offensively. A Kameron Arnett three-pointer gave the Lady Coyotes the lead 7-4. They held the lead until an Abby Doster basket just before the buzzer gave the Lady Tigers a 12-11 lead to end the first quarter.

Reese Sutton opened the second period with a basket for Paris. A Charlee Holland layup at the other end tied the game at 14. There were seven more ties or lead changes over the first three-and-a-half minutes of the quarter. Scotland County took the 20-18 lead on a Doster shot in the paint with 4:45 to go in the quarter. The Lady Tigers never trailed again in the game. They ran off 16 unanswered points over the final five-and-a-half minutes of the half to lead 32-18 going to the locker room.

In the third period, Scotland County outscored Paris 12-9 and led 44-27 at the end of the quarter. The final frame saw the Lady Tigers again outscore Paris 9-4, with the JV squads coming in with just over three minutes to play. Scotland County cruised to a 53-31 conference win.

Doster led all scorers with 15 points. Kwyn Hamlin tallied 12 points, Bishop eight, Holland 7, Smith six, Bryn Aylward three and Piper Thompson two points.

The boys took the court in the second half of the doubleheader. Vince Dale got the Tigers on the board first. They built a 10-4 lead over the first half of the quarter. Paris would then go on a 12-6 run over the final half of the period to tie the game at 16 when the buzzer had sounded.

There were five ties or lead changes over the first three minutes of the second period. The Tigers took a 22-21 lead on a Lucas Durflinger jump shot at the five minute mark. Scotland County would never trail in the game again. The Tigers went on a 14-6 run over the final five minutes of the half and outscored Paris 18-11 to lead 34-27 at halftime.

The final two periods were dead even, with both teams scoring an identical number of points in both quarters. Each team scored 10 points in the third and 22 points in the fourth. The fourth quarter Tiger scoring was fueled by 22 shots from the free throw line, where they converted 15 of them. Conversely, Paris only had five attempts, making four. The Tigers led 44-37 after three and secured the 66-59 conference win.

Dale led all scorers with 18. Mason Edwards led Paris with 15, Colton Poddany had 14 and Evan Smothers had 12. Scotland County’s Kallen Hamlin had 14 points, Corbin Blessing 13, Owen Triplett 12, Durflinger five, and Layne Stott and Tayte Richmond had two points apiece.