Enid Belle Brookhart, 75, formerly of Arbela, died February 9, 2023 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

She was born the daughter of Emerald Glen and Rebecca Anne (Aldridge) Garrison on January 21, 1948 at the family home west of Memphis.

Enid attended Hazel Hill School and graduated from the Memphis High School in 1965.

She married Jerry Wayne Brookhart, the love of her life, on March 19, 1972. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2006.

To this union two daughters, April Dawn and Sherry RuthAnne, were born.

Enid enjoyed being a mother and wife. She always had a huge garden and loved to cook for everyone. Enid was an avid sewer, reader and treasured spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters: Beulah Stutsman, Goldie Purvis, Glenna Anne Garrison (in infancy), E. Irene Hyde and V. Darlene Steeples; sisters-in-law: Helen Garrison, Wanda Garrison and Becky Fogle; brothers-in-law: Richard Fogle, Bill Purvis, Gary Hyde and Mike Coleman.

She is survived by her children: April Dawn Brookhart and Sherry RuthAnne (Brock) Meeks, all of Memphis; brother, Harold Garrison of Wyaconda; brothers-in-law: David (Geri) Fogle, Jack Fogle and Bobby (Teresa) Fogle of Ottumwa; sisters-in-law: Jenny Coleman of Des Moines and Lori Montgomery; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were February 14 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Josh Black, pastor of the Memphis First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial was in the Coffee Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main, Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences may be sent to the Brookhart family by signing the online guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.