Charlotte “Chockie” Forsythe Simon

Charlotte “Chockie” Forsythe Simons passed away peacefully on January 18, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona with family by her side.

She was born Charlotte Tennie Burk on October 27, 1942, in Alexandria, VA to Samuel and Vera (Faurot) Burk. The family moved to Kirksville, MO in 1947 when Chockie was 4 years old. She attended Kirksville High School and studied accounting at Northeast Missouri State University (Truman State University).

It was while growing up that she loved Daddy Po’s breakfast tradition of fresh baked bread for toast and handmade strawberry jam. Her mother, Vera, took over this tradition and Chockie continued the family specialty as a special treat for family that was visiting.

United in marriage to David Mitchell Forsythe on May 28, 1959, the couple lived in Memphis, MO, where they raised their family of four kids, David, Burk, Kris, and Jim. Chockie and David owned and operated the Memphis Democrat for several years, where they took pride producing the town’s newspaper and contributing to the community.

In 1985, David and Chockie moved to Scottsdale, AZ, where she worked as a controller for local businesses until her retirement in 2011. In 1999, after almost 40 years of marriage, David passed away. In January 2001, Chockie married Allan Simons in Tempe, AZ. They had a home in the Green Valley area for a number of years before moving to Prescott Valley where they lived for the past nine years.

Chockie was a passionate woman who was involved in the community and her family. She was a member of P.E.O, devoted time and energy to piecing together the family genealogy (where she was able to verify over 760 family members), she maintained the 39th Squadron’s website that chronicled her uncle’s heroism in the Pacific Theater during World War II, and built an entire office devoted to her creative side where she handmade birthday, holiday, and greeting cards for family and friends. As the family baker and aspiring chef, family and friends would never be disappointed when dining and visiting with Chockie

She will be remembered fondly for her infectious laugh, her passion for family and friends, her magnanimous spirit, her fried chicken, her ability to make you laugh no matter your mood, her caring and comforting soul, her unwavering support when times were tough, her warm hugs, her smile that would light up the room, and her lipstick kisses.

Chockie was preceded in death by her parents and first husband. She is survived by Allan; two sisters, Stephanie (late Harry) Willett of Tucson, AZ, and Mary (Stephen) Laird of Kirksville, MO; four children, David (Lori) Forsythe of Pella, IA, Burk (Polly) Forsythe of Phoenix, AZ, Kris (Chris) Howlett of Pueblo, CO, and Jim Forsythe of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

There will be a family Celebration of Life this summer in Prescott Valley. Memorials may be made to the Samuel A. Burk Scholarship Fund at Truman State University.