Rosemary Ellen Wellman, age 90, of Marceline, passed away January 26, 2023 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Rosemary was born on March 25, 1932 in Hardin County, Iowa to James Faris and Edith Seward Faris. She married Robert Wellman on May 20, 1961.

Rosemary was a graduate of the Iowa State University where she earned her teaching degree. She taught Home Economics for forty years. She was active in the Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, baking, quilting and gardening. She loved spending time with her grandsons and great grandchildren. Rosemary retired from teaching in 1994 from Scotland County R5.

Rosemary is survived by her son John Wellman, Marceline, grandson Brandon Wellman and wife Jenna and their three children, Hunter, Jack, and Charly, grandson Thomas Wellman and fiancé Alexis Sibila, grandsons, Brett, Parker and Jake Wellman, two step grandsons, Tre’ Dixon and Christopher Dixon, and two sister in laws, Joyce Faris and Neta Marie Wellman. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Edith Faris, husband Robert D. Wellman, brother Ed Faris and wife Mary, brother Leo Faris and wife Zenna, and brother Gary Faris.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Family will greet friends from 10 AM until service time. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.