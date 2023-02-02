Larry “Paul” Briggs, 63, of Memphis, MO passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 22, 2023. The son of Harold Max and Ruth Elena (Webb) Briggs, Paul was born on October 18, 1959, in Kirksville, MO. He attended Scotland County R-1 Schools in Memphis, MO.

Paul was united in marriage to Debra Louise Peterson on April 5, 1986. They have four children; Billy (Thais) Watkins of Columbia, MO, Chris (April) Briggs of Agency, IA, Renee (Josh) McBee of Memphis, MO, and Jennifer (Ryan) Gooden of Memphis, MO. Paul’s pride and joy were his children, followed by the addition of his grandchildren; Preston, Tessa, Taylor, Rhett, Faith, Logan, Gracie, Chiersten, and Lucy.

Paul worked at Farmer’s Elevator and Produce as Assistant Manager and Spray Applicator for many years and retired in 2015.

Paul enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life. He loved to take his family on hunting and fishing trips, but he especially enjoyed trap shooting with the guys. Most of all, Paul enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and Sunday afternoons were spent visiting and watching sports.

Paul is survived by his wife, Debbie; his children and grandchildren; two brothers, Garry (Pat) Briggs and Tony (Terri) Briggs; one sister, Carol Garrett; mother-in-law, Dorothy Boyd; sisters-in-law, Elaine Briggs and Sherri Briggs; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Richard, Robert, and Tom; grandson, Logan Briggs; father-in-law, Sam Peterson; brothers-in-law, Dennis Peterson and Willis Garrett.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Hospice of Northeast Missouri and can be left at or mailed to Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison Street, Memphis, MO 63555.

A Celebration of Life in the form of an open visitation was held Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis where the family received friends.

