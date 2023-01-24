Tommy “Tom” Joe Deberry, 78, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Landmark Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Tom was born on March 21, 1944 in Springfield, Missouri, the son of William Frances and Cleo Irene Laquay Deberry.

He graduated from Southwest Missouri State College in Springfield, Missouri. He later moved to Memphis, Missouri and began working for Scotland County Soil and Water Conservation, NRCS, RC&D (Research, Conservation and Development) until his retirement.

On August 6, 1983, in Memphis, Missouri, Tommy married Sherry Casady Deberry.

Tom served on the board of several local clubs including; Scotland County Rec Plex, Community Bank Board, Scotland County Nursing Home, and Scotland County Tiger Trail, and he was also a member of the Scotland County Rotary Club. Even with all the boards he served on, he still always made time to do one of his favorite things; hunting.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sherry Deberry of Memphis, Missouri; mother-in-law and father-in-law Maxine and Phil Struble of Memphis, Missouri; three sister-in-laws, Carol Deberry of Yukon, Oklahoma; Patricia Agheana of Kirksville, Missouri and Doctor Beth Casady of Spring City, Tennessee; three nieces, Jessica Harris (Andy) of Spring City, Tennessee; Madison Miller of Spring City, Tennessee; Twyla Keesee of Yukon, Oklahoma; and one nephew, Vincent Deberry of Norman, Oklahoma; along with several cousins, Richard Chalfant of Winchester, Kentucky; Bruce (Patricia) Bellington of Grand Valley, Missouri; John (Lana) Crane of Kansas City, Missouri; Judy (Larry) Smith of Franklin, Tennessee; Kenneth Deberry of Smithville, Missouri; and Belinda (Jeff) Secrest of Lynchberg, Virginia, several other nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Irene Deberry; a brother, James “Jim” William Deberry; and a step son, Jeremy Schaefer.