State Fair Queen Presentation

Elsie Kigar the 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen presented a program to the members of the Rotary Club of Scotland County on January 11th. She is a senior at Scotland County High School. Miss Kigar won the Scotland County Fair Queen title in July 2022 and advanced to the Missouri State Fair Queen Pageant in August 2022 and earned the State Fair Queen title out of 41 contestants in Sedalia. She talked about her role on the family farm, her butcher beef business, her plans after high school and her role as the MIssosuri Sate Fair Queen. Miss Kigar is pictured with Scotland County Fair Superintendent, Trinity Davis of Memphis