Nancy Lou Domke, age 71 of Memphis, MO went home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2023, at the Schuyler County Care Center in Queen City, MO.

Nancy was born on September 21, 1951, in Oshkosh, WI and was raised in the Omro, Wisconsin area and attended the local schools. Nancy loved watching birds and tending to her garden and raising many beautiful flowers.

Nancy lived near Wyaconda, Missouri with Jerry Webster until his death on March 27, 2014. She then moved to Memphis, Missouri. In February of 2014 Nancy accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized in water at the Light House of Faith Church in Memphis, Missouri.

She is survived by her dear friends, Duane and Sandra Ebeling of rural Wyaconda, Missouri, Kayla Parsons and her children Russ and Elsie of rural Arbela, Missouri, dear neighbors and blessed family, Darrin and Anna Cochran and their children Cash and Calirae of Memphis, Missouri, her siblings, Gary Domke, Gaylord Domke and Audrey LaChanee.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has been accorded and her ashes will be spread near Oshkosh, Wisconsin at a later date. Memorial contributions can be given to the family’s choice and sent to Mrs. Sandra Ebeling.

Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions of Green Castle, Missouri is honored to minister to and care for the Domke Family during this time.