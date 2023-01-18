Morgret Joins Memphis Real Estate Team

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Submitted by United Country Real Estate

Melanie Morgret, a licensed real estate agent, has recently joined the sales team at United Country Real Estate/Land Pros of Memphis MO.

Morgret, a native of Edina, brings an intimate knowledge of real estate throughout the area — including expertise with specialty properties such as residential, country homes, and hunting property. She has more than five years of experience serving buyers and sellers in the area.

“Melanie brings an impressive background and a wide range of skills to our office, and she will be an invaluable resource to our clients,” said Jason Small owner/broker of United Country/Land Pros LLC.

Melanie and the United Country/ Land Pros LLC team can be contacted by phone at 660-465- 2971, by e-mail at mmorgretrealtor@ gmail.com, or online at www.weknowdirt.net.