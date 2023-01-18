Beverly A. Dieterich

05/23/1942 – 01/12/2023

Beverly A. Dieterich, 80, of Arbela, MO passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, in her home at Arbela, MO. The daughter of James C. and Annette (Groth) Janssen, she was born in Lincoln, IL on May 23, 1942. She grew up on a farm near Kenney, IL, before moving with the family to a farm outside of Rutledge, MO where she attended and graduated 8th grade from Rutledge School. She then attended Gorin High School, where she played softball and basketball, graduating with the class of 1961.

Beverly married Kenneth Dieterich on June 4, 1967 and to this union two children were born: Mary and Jody. They made their home on a little farm in rural Arbela where they raised their family.

She was a farm wife and helped and helped with the farm operation. Over the years she raised many different types of animals, but she was especially known for her chickens and being the neighborhood egg lady. She always raised vegetables and flowers in a big garden, loved her dogs and cats along with watching birds. In her younger days she enjoyed riding horses.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, James Janssen Jr., brother-in-law, Willard Garvey, and a nephew, Terry Garvey.

Surviving relatives include her husband: Kenneth Dieterich; two daughters: Mary Dieterich of Williamstown, MO and Jody (Tuff) Woods of Downing, MO; grandchildren: Clarissa (Josh) Miller of Ottumwa, Iowa and Jesse (Lexy) Anderson of Ottumwa, IA; great-grandchildren: Amiyah, Kolby, Haedyn, Nayson, and Knox; a sister: Phyllis Garvey of Mount Pulaski, IL; a sister-in-law: Barbara Janssen of Burlington, KY; along with three nieces, a nephew, and cousins.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Etna Cemetery Association and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St, Memphis, MO 63555

Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, January 19, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Rev. Donald Sherwood officiating. Interment will follow in the Etna Cemetery

Pallbeares are Tuff Woods, Josh Miller, Larry Mohr, Trent Shultz, Jesse Anderson and Travis Mathes.

Online condolences may be shared with the Dieterich family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel. com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis