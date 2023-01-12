Scotland County Swept at Harrisburg

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

HARRISBURG, Mo.- 1/6/23- The Scotland County varsity basketball teams hit the road for round two of conference play on Friday night. The two and a half hour road trip would take them to Harrisburg, where the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs had a rude reception planned for them.

The ladies took the court for the first half of the doubleheader. The game was a very physical contest and both teams were applying full-court pressure, resulting in lots of turnovers and missed shots for both squads. In a first quarter that lacked much flow for either team, they were knotted at five points apiece.

Scotland County’s Kwyn Hamlin stepped to the foul line in the first minute of the second quarter. She knocked down the first of two attempts and gave the Lady Tigers a 6-5 lead. Just two seconds later, Harrisburg’s Brecca Thornhill was foulded and made one of two to tie it at six apiece. The Thornhill free throw was the start of an 8-0 run by Harrisburg. Scotland County would not lead again in the game. The Lady Bulldogs led 23-12 at the half.

The second half saw Harrisburg with the ball to start the half. It also saw the Lady Tigers continue to struggle with turnovers and foul trouble. Carlee Smith picked up foul number four just 45 seconds into the third period. Despite those struggles, the Lady Tigers kept it competitive and were only down by eight at the end of the period, trailing 35-27.

Thornhill opened the fourth quarter with a three ball to extend the Harrisburg lead to 11 points just 30 seconds into the final frame. The Lady Bulldogs kept the lead in double digits the rest of the way.

The Lady Tigers were compounded when Scotland County point guard Paige Bishop picked up her fourth foul just over two minutes into the final quarter, and got rung up for the fifth one with just under 2:30 to play. Harrisburg kept the pressure up and finished with a 51-38 conference win over Scotland County. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 8-4 overall, 2-0 conference. The Lady Tigers fell to 4-5 overall, 0-2 conference.

Scotland County’s Abby Doster led all scorers with 18 points. Abby Rosson had 16 for Harrisburg. Lady Tiger scoring included Hamlin with 12 points, and Bishop and Charlee Holland with four apiece.

In the second game of the night, it was the same level of physicality as the first game. Scotland County jumped out to the early lead when Vince Dale was fouled on the first shot of the game and made one of two to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Harrisburg’s Brayden Ott went the other way and answered by drilling a three-pointer that gave the Bulldogs the 3-1 lead. They would never relinquish the lead the rest of the night. An impressive Marcus Smith reverse layup a minute later tied the game at three all. But Harrisburg’s Austin Darwent answered with a bucket at the other end to regain the lead. The Bulldogs never gave up the lead the rest of the night.

Harrisburg went on a 9-0 run at the 5:30 mark of the first quarter. The Tigers battled back with an 8-0 run of their own, but still trailed 22-15 at the end of one.

Harrisburg started the second quarter with the ball and Hayven Samuels immediately drained the three pointer to put the lead at 10. The teams traded buckets until Scotland County’s Layne Stott hit a shot in the paint to make it 27-20 Harrisburg. The Bulldogs then embarked on a 16-0 run that broke the Tigers’ back. It was 43-20 at the midway point of the quarter. The half ended with the Bulldogs leading 47-26.

Kallen Hamlin was fouled at the start of the third quarter and made one of two to make it 47-27 Harrisburg. But the next three minutes saw the Bulldogs go on yet another offensive run of 14-0 to build a 61-27 lead. The final five minutes of the third quarter were pretty even but the damage was done and Scotland County trailed 73-27.

The final eight minutes featured a running clock and a continued offensive onslaught by the younger Bulldog players. They continued to shoot a high percentage from outside the arc and kept up the defensive pressure, all of which resulted in an 87-54 win for Harrisburg. The Bulldogs improved to 7-3 overall, 2-0 conference. The Tigers fell to 2-6 overall, 1-1 conference.

Harrisburg’s Hayven Samuels led all scorers with 18 points while Brayden Ott had 17. For Scotland County, Vince Dale led the way with 15 points. Smith had nine points, Owen Triplett eight points, Tayte Richmond seven, Lucas Durflinger six, Stott five, Corbin Blessing three, Beau Triplett two, and Hamlin one point.