Looking Back at the News of 2022

News of Note from the Memphis Democrat July to December

July

The Rotary Club of Scotland County inducted 10 new members.

Scotland County 4-H members Charlotte Tallman, Sadie Jackson, and Morgan Jackson attended this year’s State 4-H Teen Conference during Missouri 4-H Week.

The Memphis Theater received a new awning.

The Jackson family were selected as the Scotland County Farm Family by the University of Missouri Extension.

The Scotland County Fair 4-H Royalty winners were Rhet Ketchum – Prince, Kierstyn Moore – Princess, Zada Ketchum – Queen, and King – Kyle Dunnett.

Bill and Joyce Holdren celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

The 2022 Scotland Fair Royalty winners were Little Miss Ailea Hayes; Scotland County Fair Queen Elsie Kigar; Miss Memphis FFA Carlee Smith; and Junior Miss Scotland County Kenna Campbell.

Scotland County Sheriff vowed to keep CCW records from the FBI.

The Scotland County Music Department earned a $1,000 sponsorship through UScellular’s Community Connections program.

Former Scotland County resident, Denise Howard, was named President of the Colored Pencil Society of America.

August

The Memphis Fire Department asked voters to support a ½ cent sales tax in the City of Memphis in the August Primary Election.

Emily Terrill, who was the 2022 valedictorian of Scotland County R-1 High School received an Attorney General Honors Award from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

Joshua Clarkweiss, owner of Full Circle Forest Products, operates a sustainability-focused sawmill in Rutledge, Missouri, and turns trees into custom construction lumber and furniture.

Alisa Kigar received a Spirit of Rotary Award for her tireless work, leadership, and dedication to the club and club projects.

A reward was offered following multiple burglaries at the Rutledge Flea Market.

The Northeast Corner Widows Sons held their 4th Annual Bike Night/Car Night on the Memphis Square.

Thirty-one percent of Scotland County’s registered voters cast their ballots in the Primary Election.

Maxine Brown celebrated her 100th birthday.

Elsie Kigar was crowned the 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen.

The 2022 Scotland County Antique Fair was held August 24-28. The theme for this year was ‘Celebrating the Past: Looking to the Future’.

The Scotland County Hospital Board of Directors announced the appointment of Brent Peirick and Meagan Weber as Co-Chief Operating Officers.

The Missouri Sunshine Coalition elected Echo Menges, editor of The Edina Sentinel, as the organization’s president.

The Scotland County Hospital announced Meagan Weber as the hospital’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The Memphis Community Pharmacy abruptly closed on Wednesday, August 17.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney announced that his office has begun utilizing Missouri Watch, a digital platform that helps sheriffs coordinate the public search for abducted kids.

September

Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney reported that the Ed’s Machinery theft case has been closed.

The Scotland County Elementary Student Council donated $500 to the Tiger Pack Program.

Jerry and Barb Blomme of Scotland County were inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame.

The Tiger Plaza Facility opened to the public during week 2 of the Varsity Football Season.

The Scotland County School Board approved a lighted Tiger Plaza sign.

Tommy Hamilton was hired as the new associate pastor at the Memphis First Christian Church.

The David and Jodie Jackson family were selected at the Scotland County Missouri Farm Family by the University of Missouri Extension in Scotland County and the local Farm Bureau.

The Memphis USDA building on US 136 installed a tracking solar panel to supply electricity for the building.

NEMOnews Media Group brought home eleven awards from the 2022 Missouri Press Association Convention. The Memphis Democrat earned a third-place award for Best Feature Story for Echo Menges’ “WWII Sailor Laid To Rest” story.

The directors of the Downing House Museum Complex held an “Evening at the Museum” event on September 30.

In celebration of Constitution Week, the Jauflione Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution provided U.S. Flags to the Memphis Headstart students.

After 60 years of dedicated service to the Scotland County community, Harlo ‘Doc’ Donelson, age 90, retired. Donelson opened a dentist office in Memphis, Missouri in 1962.

Two local cousins competed for the Missouri State Fair Queen title 12 years apart and they both won the coveted crown. Elsie Kigar was crowned in 2022 and Megan (Westhoff) Hamilton was crowned in 2010.

One child and two men were attacked by an aggressive cow that escaped from the Memphis Livestock Sales double-fenced pen.

Owen Triplett was named the 2022 Scotland County Homecoming King. Paige Bishop was crowned as the Queen.

October

The community rallied together in support of Teresa Sears who has been battling cancer. A benefit meal and auction were held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Memphis.

The Scotland County Commission announced that county buildings would be illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of NACo to support military veterans.

Regional County Commissioners and Clerks met in Memphis for the bi-annual meeting of the Northeast Missouri County Commissioners and County Clerks.

At the 31st Parade of Champions, the Scotland County band placed first in the Class 1A parade competition. The group also took home special awards in 1A/2A, winning Outstanding Auxiliary and Outstanding Field Commander.

The Scotland County Hospital Board of Directors swore in two new board members into office to represent District 3 and District 5. New members are Christine Musgrove (District 3) and Jesse Zeiset (District 5).

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt made his final official visit to Scotland County in October.

The DAR Jauflione Chapter delivered donuts to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office to thank the Sheriff and his staff for their service to the community.

The Scotland County Hospital installed two new radiology machines.

The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce Safe Stop event was held on October 31st and brought out over 500 trick or treaters to Memphis.

November

The Veteran’s Memorial base was replaced at the Gorin Cemetery.

After more than 20 years running Rose Hardware, co-owners Scott and Angela Westhoff sold their business to Eric and Nikki Long.

Work continues at the First Christian Church’s new addition.

The Missouri Sunshine Coalition, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, and NEMOnews Media Group held a Sunshine Training in Edina on November 3.

Local Scotland County teacher Toni Middleton ran in the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on November 6.

December

The City of Memphis Street Crew spent the week getting ready for the Tree Lighting and Light Parade held on December 2.

The REAL ID deadline was extended from May 3, 2023 to May 7, 2025.

The Environmental Protection Agency passed a rule to mandate water providers, including cities and water districts, to start the process of removing any lead from their water systems.

The Scotland County Hospital conducted a tabletop disaster exercise with key emergency and healthcare personnel in the county.

Basil Anderson of Memphis Lodge #16, A.F. & A.M., was honored for 50 years of membership as a Master Mason.

The Northeast Corner Widows Sons donated to the local Christmas Wish program.

Abby Blessing, a 2019 Scotland County R-1 graduate, graduated from Missouri Western University in St. Joseph with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.