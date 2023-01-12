Helen Elaine Cary

11/02/1927 – 01/04/2023

Helen Elaine Cary, 95, of Bloomfield, Iowa passed away on January 4, 2023 at the Bloomfield Care Center. She was born on November 2, 1927 in Jacksonville, Illinois to Edward D. and Inez Vera Proudfit Canatsey. She graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1945 and then attended Nursing School at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, graduating in 1948. She married Harvey Eugene Hendricker, they were later divorced. She married Matson Cary and they remained married until he passed away.

Helen worked as an RN at the Davis County Hospital for over 30 years and helped on the family farm. She was proud of her years of working as a nurse, often going out of her way to make a patient or resident feel special and cared for. Helen had many interests including: painting, drawing, sewing, singing, photography, and film development. She raised German Shepherds and always had a special dog around the house. She was a member of the Drakesville Methodist Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Jan Slayton, Sandra Blake, both of Memphis, Missouri, Connie (Eric) Sargent of Cheyanne, Wyoming; step-daughter, Mary (Dean) Stocker of Drakesville, Iowa; four grandchildren, Lee Riebel of Downing, Missouri, Kim Ludwick of Memphis, Missouri, Richie (Lori) Rader of New London, Missouri, Tonya Anders of Memphis, Missouri; step-grandson, Eric (Melissa) Stocker of Huntley, Illinois; six great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Matson; granddaughter, Kathy Jo Harrity; seven siblings, Byron, Russell, Aleta, Maurine, Roberta, Silvia, Jo; and two sons-in-law, Edward Slayton, Billy Blake.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Wagler Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Pastor Thom Bryant officiating. Burial will be at the Drakesville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday with the family present to greet friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Bloomfield Care Center Activity Fund. Online condolences may be directed to www. waglerfuneralhome.com.