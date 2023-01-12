Dr. Duzan Returns to Edina and Memphis

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Alisa Kigar, SCH Communications Specialist

Michael Duzan, DO, is joining the medical staff of Scotland County Hospital & Rural Health Clinics. He is a family practice physician with special interests in nursing home, senior adults, end of life care, public health and preventative medicine. He is a graduate of A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Duzan is a native of Yale, Illinois, but he is no stranger to Memphis. He previously worked at Scotland County Hospital & Clinics from 1994-2003. Since that time he has worked in other locations in Missouri as well as in Maine and Colorado.

He recently returned to Scotland County in 2020 to be closer to family. He has four grown daughters and one grandchild. In his free time he enjoys spending time with family and friends, horses, hiking, camping, water activities and pursing adventures that take him outside of his comfort zone.

Scotland County Hospital Interim CEO, Meagan Weber, said, “It’s no secret that finding physicians to practice in rural America is tough. We were thrilled when we talked to Dr. Duzan and we all agreed that this was the right time for him to come back to Scotland County Hospital and work in the clinics.”

Dr. Duzan will see patients at Memphis Medical Services on Tuesdays and at Edina Medical Services (owned and operated by Scotland County Hospital & Blessing Healthcare Services) on Wednesdays . To make an appointment or to establish care with Dr. Duzan at any of these clinics, you can call: Memphis at 660-465-2828 or Edina at 660-460-8140.