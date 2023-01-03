Scotland County Highlited at MAC Conference
By Echo Menges
Scotland County Clerk and 2022 Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) President Batina Dodge had something special in mind for this year’s MAC Convention.
“I wanted to highlight our county as much as possible this year,” Batina Dodge told the Memphis Democrat. “I wanted to take as much of Scotland County as I could.”
Dodge arraigned for a booth to display some of the counties treasures, products made in Scotland County along with some local history.
Dodge wasn’t alone in her efforts.
“Kathy Kiddoo did all of the leg work. We tried to do county history and things made in our county,” said Dodge. “We hosted a silent auction that went very well.”
Fifteen donors participated in the silent auction giving a total of $864, which was divided and donated to two Scotland County organizations, the Scotland County Cancer Fund and the Helping Hands Benefit Auction.
“We did the silent auction and picked two organizations that have a wide reach throughout the county,” said Dodge.
Each organization was given a check for $432, which Dodge credits the group of donors for making possible.
Donors
Scotland Co. Downing House Museum
Leon and Hazel Buford
Grandpa’s Woodworking
Oakwood Industries
Red Rooster Trading Co.
Judge Kimberly Nicoli
Pepsi Cola Memphis
Craft Tastic Designs
Missouri Home Signs
Hollow Hill Designs
Laser Creations
The Bushel Basket
Fox Country Roast Coffee
Sunny Acres Honey Farm
MSK Jewlery