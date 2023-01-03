Looking Back at the News of 2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

News of Note from the Memphis Democrat

January to June 2022

January

SueEllen Rose Yoder, daughter of Mathew and Dena Sue Yoder of Bonaparte, Iowa, was the first baby born at Scotland County Hospital in 2022. She was on January 2, and 6:03am.

Scotland County Care Center’s Residential Terrace residential care facility (RCF) has successfully relocated all seven of the residents living there. Plans are in place to relocate nearly all 37 of the SCCC nursing home residents, following the December announcement of the care center’s closure.

Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri announced the Paula Fox is retiring as President and CEO. She will be replaced by Jed Wilson.

The Scotland County Nursing Home District board held its last meeting before the closure of the facility.

A new security window was installed at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, using approximately $2000 of ARPA funds. “This is for the safety and security of our dispatchers, said Sheriff Bryan Whitney,.

The remaining employees of the Scotland County Care Center gathered for a recognition meal on Friday, January 14. The SCCC is officially closed.

Betty Orton was the January Spirit of Scotland County Hospital winner.

Scotland County Commissioners approved a $8,229,007.95 budget for 2022 at their January 26 meeting.

Dr. Harlo Donnelson received a Missouri House Resolution honoring him for his many years of dedicated service to the community on his 90th birthday, January 30.

February

Dr. Maddie Bell has opened a new chiropractic practice in Downing.

Danny and Marlene Brush, Jake and Danielle Bair, Bob and Dorothy Hunolt and Loyd and Ethel Gordy were featured as Scotland County’s Valentine Sweethearts. The couples shared stories and thoughts on what it takes to have a happy, long-term marriage.

In a Letter to the Editor, Dr. Jeff Davis explained that he had accepted the position of Assistant Dean of Clinical Affairs at A.T. Still University in Kirksville.

Scotland County Hospital received a $2500 grant for the Tri County Electric Coop Charity Foundation. The money will be used for food preparation equipment in the Dietary Services Department.

Pastor Josh Black was announced to the Memphis community as the new Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church.

The awning on the Memphis Theater was destroyed after being struck by some brush on a city snowplow.

The Scotland County R-1 Competition Cheerleading Squad traveled to Drury University in Springfield to compete in the Class 1 “Game Day” cheering competition. The squad finished fifth in the state.

The Corner Perk in Memphis will see new owners on March 1. Theresa Flemming will take over from current owner Talia Hatfield.

March

Travis Trueblood was sworn in as the newest member of the Scotland County Hospital board. Trueblood replaced long-time board member Dwight DeRosear.

Scotland County R-1 approved a facility improvement bid in the amount of $2,1551,611, for the construction of a new Tiger Plaza complete, ADA bathrooms and vocational building upgrades.

The Scotland County Lady Tigers completed a 3-peat as District Champions.

St. Paul Lutheran Church welcomed Rev. Jacob Hercamp as its new pastor. He also serves St. Peter Lutheran Church in LaGrange.

Scotland County was recognized by the NE Coalition for Roadway Safety for having zero fatality accidents in 2021.

The Scotland County Commission unanimously voted to repeal the county’s health ordinances No. 09-01, which set local guidelines for the establishment and permitting of concentrated animal feeding operations in the county.

Charles West of Clark County announced that his is challenging incumbent Congressman Sam Graves.

Lauren Triplett of Scotland County was selected to attend NEMR’s Foundation for Rural Services Youth Tour to Washington DC.

Abby Curry and Will Montgomery were crowned Prom Queen and King.

KMEM Radio celebrated 40 years of being on the air in northeast Missouri.

April

Sheriff Byran Whitney announced that the Scotland County Sheriff’s office was awarded a grant $745,069.78 to update 911 equipment.

The 40th Annual Spelling Bee was held. Kyzlea Blake won the second and third grade award, and Guinevere Barrientos won in the grades four thru six.

Only 133 of Scotland County’s 1187 registered voters cast their ballots in the municipal election on April 5.

Memphis Christian Church broke ground on a new Activity Center.

Clifton and Reta Stoll celebrated their 50th Anniversary.

Thelma Gaffney celebrated her 102nd birthday on April 9.

Levi Briggs, Karli Hamilton, Lauren Triplett, Elise Kigar, Penelope Cline and James Triplett attended the Youth Leadership Day, sponsored by Missouri Farm Bureau.

May

Liberty Utilities donated $1500 to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

Memphis Lodge #16, A.F.& A.M, celebrated their 170th year with a supper and program on Friday, May 6.

John and Maxine Cook have turned over day-to-day management of Cooks Mens Store to their daughter, Joyce.

Harold and Marvis Trump of Luray celebrated their 60th Anniversary.

Newly-elected Memphis city officials were sworn into office. West Ward Alderman Katie Harris, Mayor Mike Ahland, and East Ward Alderman Lane Campbell took their oath of office.

The 2022 Memphis FFA Farm Management Team of Hugh Baker, Elise Kigar, Eric Mohr and alternate Penelope Cline advanced to the state competition.

The “Lemonade Lady”, Elaine Forrester, was featured.

Scotland County Hospital named Ashley Ward as its new Chief Nursing Officer.

The 76th Annual Wallace W. Gillespie VFW Post 4958 Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the Scotland County Courthouse on May 30.

June

Dr. Kelsey Davis was appointed Medical Director at Memphis Medical Services.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney asked for the public’s help to identify suspects in the theft of a tractor and hay rake from Ed’s Machinery.

Twenty one students from Scotland and Clark counties performed in the production “We Are Monsters”, sponsored by the Memphis Community Players. Students took part in a five-day drama camp, conducted by Maples Reparatory Theater from Macon.

“Rural health care is collapsing across the nation,” said Dr. Randy Tobler, CEO of Scotland County Hospital. Tobler outlined the financial crisis facing the hospital, and other rural hospitals.

The Rotary Club of Scotland County inducted 10 new members.

Construction on a new awning at the Memphis Theater began.