County Officials Sworn Into Office
Right: On Friday, December 30, Scotland County officials received their oath of office from First District Circuit Judge Rick Roberts. Pictured being sworn in are: April Wilson-Prosecuting Attorney, Kimberly Nicoli-Associate Circuit Judge, Duane Ebeling-Presiding Commissioner, Tasha Eggleston-Wood- Treasurer, Diane Tague-Collector, Teresa Creek- Recorder, Julie Monroe-Circuit Clerk, Jacob Hull-Deputy Recorder, Angela Newman-Deputy Circuit Clerk, Tammy Kirchner-Deputy County Clerk. Photo by Mike Scott