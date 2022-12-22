A graveside service for Nancy L. (Dye) Davis, 73, of St. Louis, formerly of Memphis, will be at 2:30 p.m., December 28, at the Memphis Cemetery officiated by Wayne Palmer.

Visitation is prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, at the Gerth Funeral Home in Memphis.

Nancy Davis died December 16, 2022 in St. Louis.

A complete obituary will be in next week’s edition.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis.