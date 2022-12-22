Blanche Belliston Keller passed away December 15, 2022 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.

She was born May 27, 1950 in Payson, Utah to Lester Howell and Leona Peterson Belliston.

Her family moved from Nephi to Ogden, Utah where she graduated from Ben Lomond High School. She attended Brigham Young University before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany.

Upon returning she completed her degree in Teaching and German at BYU. She taught German in Sierra Vista, Arizona where she met the love of her life. She and Ronald Keller were married for time and eternity in 1981 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She fell in love with Ronald’s four children and was thrilled to adopt them. Together, Blanche and Ronald welcomed seven more children to the family. Upon Ronald’s release from the Army, the family moved to Memphis.

Blanche served as a Primary and Young Women’s teacher as well as a counselor in the ward and stake Relief Society Presidencies of her church. She and her husband served as ordinance workers in the Nauvoo, Illinois Temple.

She enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother and caring for her family. After moving to a farm, she grew to enjoy working beside her husband in the hay field and caring for cattle. She also enjoyed woodworking and hand-crafted many pieces of furniture. She was known for finding bargains and sharing them with friends and those in need. She really enjoyed travelling and took the children on several road trips including driving to all of the continental United States including Alaska and across Canada. She also returned many times to Europe and enjoyed trips to Africa and New Zealand with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Deborah, sister Ara Richards, brothers-in-law Jim Richards and Parley Belnap, and sister-in-law Judy Belliston.

She is survived by husband Dr. Ronald Keller and children Kelli (Brent) Robinson, Stephanie (John) Droppelmann, Ronald Jr (Kim) Keller, Erin (Mark) Porter, Kathleen (Adam) Davis, David Keller, Jon (Mary) Keller, Michael (Danica) Keller, Spencer Keller, and Joshua (Kelsey) Keller, 25 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kirksville, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Interment will be in the Vine Bluff Cemetery in Nephi, Utah.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Blanche Keller may be left to a Scholarship in her name. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.