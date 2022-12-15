Willis O. Martin, 81 years 6 days, of Arbela, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri, surrounded by family.

Willis was born on November 29, 1941, in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, the son of Moses W. and Lizzie N. Oberholtzer Martin.

On January 6, 1962, in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, Willis married Edna N. Zimmerman, they moved to Missouri in 1972 to make their home.

They are members of the Northview Mennonite Church north of Arbela, Missouri.

Willis is survived by his wife, Edna Martin of Arbela, Missouri; children, Clifford (Christine) Martin of Memphis, Missouri, Mary Faye (Shawn) Martin of Versailles, Missouri, and Ilene (Nevin) Horning of Arbela, Missouri; a daughter-in-law, Miriam (Jay) Weaver of Myerstown, Pennsylvania; brothers and sisters, Irvin (Ella Mae) Martin of Myerstown, Pennsylvania, Reuben (Joann) Martin of Myerstown, Pennsylvania, Elsie (Ben) Shirk of Middleburg, Pennsylvania, Moses (Anna Mary) Martin of Myerstown, Pennsylvania, and Erma (Ivan) High of Gorin, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Verna Martin of Churchtown, Pennsylvania, and Emma Martin of Columbia, Pennsylvania; fifteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by a son, Galen Martin; a daughter, Darlene Martin; his parents, Moses and Lizzie Martin; brothers and sisters, Lloyd Martin, Lester (Anna Mary) Martin, Martha Martin, Raymond Martin, Allen Martin, Mary High, and Henry (Ella) Martin.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Hillcrest Mennonite Community Center south of Memphis, Missouri.

Funeral Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Northview Mennonite Church north of Arbela, Missouri.

Burial will be in the Northview Mennonite Cemetery north of Arbela, Missouri.

Officiating will be Abner Oberholtzer, Nelson Martin, Kenneth Zimmerman, and Charles Zimmerman. Pallbearers will be Randall Martin, Brian Martin, Dale Martin, Daron Horning, Devin Horning, and Douglas Horning

An expression of sympathy in memory of Willis Martin may be left to the Scotland County Hospital. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.