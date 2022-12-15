Memphis City Council Meeting Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Submitted by the City of Memphis

Disclaimer: Below are the unapproved minutes of the Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis, Missouri from the meeting held on December 1, 2022. The Minutes are subject to amendment, correction, or clarification until formal approval by the Board of Aldermen.

DRAFT – The Board of Alderman of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 6:45 pm in the Memphis City Hall at 125 West Jefferson Street in Memphis. Mayor Mike Ahland called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Lane Campbell, Katie Harris, and Jenny Aldridge. Alderman Jobe Justice was absent. Others in attendance were: City Administrator Stacy Alexander, City Water Department Head Randall Aldridge, City Electric Department Head Jordan Fulk, Michael Small, Kim Nicoli, Mike Johnson, Beth Johnson, Mike Gundy, Freddie Henderson, Howard Danzig (Ecchic Group) and City Clerk Nikki Beard.

Pledge of Allegiance

Minutes/Corrections/ Additions

Alderman Aldridge made a motion to approve the minutes. Alderman Harris seconded the motion.

VOTE: Campbell, aye. Justice, absent. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Payment of the Bills

Alderman Harris made a motion to approve the payment of the bills. Alderman Aldridge seconded the motion.

VOTE: Campbell, Aye. Justice, absent. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Citizen Participation

Howard Danzig of the ECCHIC Group spoke to the Council about the City’s Group Health Insurance program. According to Danzig there are two ways to do health insurance. Danzig met with City Administrator Stacy Alexander earlier in the day to discuss the different options. Alexander has the information to share with the Council.

Unfinished Business

Freddie Henderson of the Scotland County rural Fire Board let the Council know the Fire Department Mutual Aid agreement with the rural fire department was approved by the rural department.

Alderman Aldridge made a motion to approve the Fire Department Mutual Aid Agreement with the Scotland County Rural Fire Department. Alderman Harris seconded the motion. VOTE: Campbell, aye. Justice, absent. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

The Fire Department Mutual Aid agreement was signed by Freddie Henderson and Mayor Mike Ahland. City Clerk Nikki Beard signed attesting to the signatures.

New Business

Alderman and Planning and Zoning Chairman Katie Harris gave the Planning and Zoning Committee report. Harris reported that she was the only committee member present for the committee meeting held December 1, 2022 @ 6:00 p.m. There were no decisions made do to lack of a quorum. Those present at the committee meeting discussed the recommendation of three new committee members. It was recommended to approve Derek Weber, Mike Johnson, and Johnathan Reiff for the planning and zoning committee. John Fritz and Laura Schenk both have decided to step down from the committee.

Alderman Harris also reported that the planning and zoning committee had discussed the rezoning application of Michael and Jason Small. No decisions were made about the application do to not having a quorum.

Alderman Aldridge made a motion to appoint Derek Weber, Mike Johnson, and Johnathan Reiff to the City of Memphis Planning and Zoning Committee. Alderman Campbell seconded the motion.

VOTE: Campbell, aye. Justice, absent. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Mayor Mike Ahland opened the hay bids.

Lake Show Me 1 hay only received one bid. The bid was from Larry Jackson for $26.12/bale.

Alderman Harris made a motion to accepted the bid for Lake Show Me Hay 1 from Larry Jackson for $26.12/bale. Alderman Campbell seconded the motion. VOTE: Campbell, aye. Justice, absent. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Lake Show Me Hay 2 only received one bid. The bid was from David Jackson for $26.12/bale.

Alderman Harris made a motion to accept the bid for Lake Show Me Hay 2 from David Jackson for $26.12/ bale. Alderman Campbell seconded the motion. VOTE: Campbell, aye. Justice, absent. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Cemetery Hay Ground only received one bid. The bid was from Larry Jackson for $30.27/bale. Alderman Aldridge made a motion to accept the bid from Larry Jackson for $30.27/bale. Alderman Campbell seconded the motion.

VOTE: Campbell, aye. Justice, absent. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Rural Fire Department Freddie Henderson talked about the rural department needing a secretary/ treasurer. Henderson asked if one of the City Hall girls could fill that position? City Attorney Brett Bozarth recommended avoiding having City employees being secretary/treasurer.

Reports

Water and Sewer Department Head Randall Aldridge reported that his department did thirteen locates, several water turn on and offs, pulled meters did meter read in and outs, collected monthly water samples, fixed meters that would not read, put out non pay door tags, worked on mapping curb valves, new water line mapping, worked on skid steer, cleaned back hoe, had bed rock delivered to Lake Show Me to put around overflow, helped the line crew put up some Christmas lights, mowed on city ground and Dial Property, worked a water break at the old state shed with the help of Jordan Fulk, Cleaned truck and equipment after the water break, installed new 4” meter at the hospital surgery section, dug near Gas and More looking for a water leak and replaced several curb box and stems, replaced a water service line, replaced and lowered meter rings and lids at several locations.

Department Head Aldridge requested an update on the purchase of snow plow, skid steer, and hydrovac.

The city was approved for ARPA funds for lead service lines. Those funds will go to purchase the new hydrovac. City Administrator Stacy Alexander has put the city’s name on a hydrovac to purchase.

The bid for the snow plow is still current.

The skid steer would need a new bid possibly through Sourcewell.

Department Head Aldridge also wanted an update on ordering or waiting on water line materials. It was the Council’s opinion to go ahead and purchase at least half of the needed material to have on hand.

Department Head Aldridge wanted an update on the Dollar General sewer easement. City Administrator Alexander has not been able to reach the owners to get the easement signed.

There was discussion about the findings of Visi-Sewer. Alexander had not gotten any videos or reports from Visi-Sewer. Alexander will contact Visi-sewer next week.

Department Head Aldridge will get new bids on Monday for the skid steer. A special meeting can be called if need be.

Electric Department Head Jordan Fulk reported that his department had done locates, read in and outs, did the meter reading route, worked on all of the Christmas decorations with the help of Lathan and Sam (water crew guys), hung a new heater at the light plant, replaced a thermo coupler in a heater at the plant, fixed an air leak on the auger truck, I helped the water department, on a water break at the old state shed ,and working on an ongoing problem with the jacket water heater on engine 8.

Department Head Fulk brought up the need to get a CDL contract in place.

December is the cut off for signing up for apprenticeship. Fulk would like to get electric crew employee Kyle Childress signed up. Council gave the go ahead to sign Childress up for the training.

Electric Department employee Caleb Hunt will be heading to Columbia for his hands on test and year end test.

Road and Street department Head Roger Tinkle was unable to attend the Council meeting but sent his report. The report said that the Road and Street crew had cut trees, replaced driveway tubes, back drug an alley, filled large pot holes at the old lake, winterized the shower house, removed fish cleaning pumps, removed 2 out of the 3 docks, fixed ignition switch in the black dump truck, started getting snow plow blades and sanders on trucks, rewired heater plug on chipper truck, checked antifreeze in trucks and tractors, filled water trench on Market with State material, cleaned curb and ditches, did locates, checked trash and targets at lake ad truck parking lot, did aviation fuel readings, did fuel tank inspection, and cleaned up scap iron behind shop.

City Administrator Stacy Alexander reported that City Clerk Beard and himself met with Laura from J’aviation on November 17 to discuss future funding.

Alexander let the Council know that the city was awarded the ARPA lead line services funds. It was approved with 20% match.

Alexander met with Chase from Hawkins Harrison Insurance to update values on equipment and property.

Alexander gave an update on equipment sold on Purplewave.

Alexander let the Council know about an issue that was brought to his attention regarding a zoning question for Frederick Storage.

City Clerk Beard showed the Council the Work Comp renewal.

Alderman Aldridge made a motion to approve the Worker Compensation renewal agreement. Alderman Campbell seconded the motion. VOTE: Campbell, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Clerk Beard gave an update on the airport hangar availability.

City Attorney Brett Bozarth let the Council know that he had received an email from Alderman Jobe Justice just prior to the meeting, stating that he had tendered his resignation from the board.

Alderman Aldridge made a motion to accept Alderman Jobe Justice resignation. Alderman Harris seconded the motion.

Vote: Campbell, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Alderman Campbell had no complaints. Campbell said people have been impressed with the decorations.

Alderman Harris had compliments on the flags and decorations.

Alderman Harris mentioned locking up outlets on the square. Jordan will take care of locking up the outlets.

Alderman Aldridge request to put out for bids to do dirt work at the t-ball field.

Alderman Aldridge received a compliment about how electric crew handled an electric issue.

Alderman Aldridge has been in contact with Regional Planning to get a grant submitted for the solid waste management playground grant.

Alderman Aldridge would like to get the CDL contract settled.

Alderman Harris made a motion to adjourn to closed session. Alderman Aldridge seconded the motion.

VOTE: Campbell, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye. TIME: 7:44 p.m.

Alderman Aldridge made a motion to adjourn the closed to regular session. Alderman Harris seconded the motion.

VOTE: Campbell, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye. TIME: 9:01 p.m.

Alderman Harris made a motion to adjourn the regular meeting. Alderman Campbell seconded the motion.

VOTE: Campbell, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.