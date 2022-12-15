Dorothy Louise (Duley) Young, know to her friends as “Dee” was born March 10, 1947 in Kirksville, Missouri and went to the Rainbow Bridge on December 6, 2022.

Although contracting polio at the age of 4 years, she led a very active life, graduated from Scotland County High School in Memphis, Missouri in the Class of 1965 and later Gem City College in Quincy, Illinois and Southeastern, Iowa.

She married twice and had three daughters, was an animal lover of especially dogs, a huge Iowa Hawkeye fan and a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Burlington, Iowa. Living in various places over the years, she always gravitated back to her beloved Burlington.

Dee is survived by her daughters, Tracy and Len Cloke of Burlington, Iowa, Margi and Randy Warner of Kingsville, Missouri, and Crystal and Kenny Adams of Keokuk, Iowa; a brother, Phillip and Dianne Duley of Memphis, Missouri; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Dee was preceded in death by Cricket, Precious, Sam, Kiki, Little Bit and her forever-and-ever soulmate Tiny Tim “Toodles”

No visitation or services. Cremation accorded with interment of ashes in Memphis Cemetery, Memphis, Mo.