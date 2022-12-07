STEPHEN LAIRD

Stephen C. “Steve” Laird, 75 of Burlington, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Klein Center in Burlington.

Born November 18, 1947 in Kirksville, Missouri, he was the son of Harry Leon and Betty Jean Daniels Laird. On August 29, 1971, he married Kathy Lee Bullock in rural Scotland County, Missouri.

Steve graduated from the Scotland County, Missouri school system, furthered his education and graduated from Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville.

Mr. Laird was a certified public accountant with the McGladrey accounting firm in Burlington, becoming a partner in 1980. In 1986, he joined the Hawkeye Group in Mediapolis, filling the position of corporate controller until his retirement in 2006.

Steve proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. He was a member of the Carthage Lake Club, the American Institute of CPA’s and the Iowa Society of CPA’s. He enjoyed the occasional round of golf and especially enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy; one daughter, Stephanie (John) Dodge of Burlington; one son, Darin of Johnston; two granddaughters, Anna and Sara Dodge; one sister, Beth (Mark) Grant of Colorado Springs; and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

There will be no formal visitation or funeral services for Mr. Laird. A private burial, with military rites, will be in the Memphis Cemetery in Memphis, Missouri at a later date.

A memorial has been established for the Downing House Museum in Memphis, Missouri.

Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Stephen’s obituary at www. prughfuneral.com.