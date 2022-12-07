Ministerial Alliance Receives Donation

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Midwest Ford Fest 2022 Presented by the IA-MO Ford Club made a $500 donation to the Ministerial Alliance.

The 36th Annual Show was held August 20 -21st with a record number of cars registered. Over 200 cars were on the show field for the first time. Cars from 8 states as far away as Florida came to show their Fords and enjoy the weekend activities including a cruise Saturday afternoon to shops In Pella Iowa. Movie night at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in Greater Ottumwa Park and the Ford Show on Sunday.

The IA-MO Ford Club is a not for profit organization that donates proceeds from events to local charities and supports Area Youth Attending School Studying Automotive Related Trades.

Our members would like to thank our sponsors and supporters over the past year and we are looking forward to our 37th show on August 19th and 20th 2023.

If you are interested in our club contact Howard Harvey @ 319-677-0817 or find us on Facebook Iowa/Missouri Ford Club. Swap meet vendors and Flea market vendors for the weekend contact the above number for more information