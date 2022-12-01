William “Willie” Everett Beeler 10/19/1940 – 11/24/2022

William “Willie” Everett Beeler, 82, of Lancaster, Missouri passed away in his home peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

The son of Loyal Leon and Mildred Florene (Gramsch) Beeler, born on October 19, 1940 in Willmathsville, Missouri. He was a graduate of the Lancaster High School in Lancaster, Missouri. On June 28, 1959, he was united in marriage to Norma Lea Robinson, and to this union six children were born, Billy, Bobby, Terry, Tammy, Rusty, and Holly.

Willie is survived by his wife, Norma Lea Beeler of Lancaster, Missouri; five children, Billy Beeler and wife, Treasa of Lancaster, Missouri, Terry Beeler and wife, Melinda of Chesterfield, Missouri, Rusty Beeler and wife, Janet of Kirksville, Missouri, Tammy Wheeler and husband, Charles of Glenwood, Missouri and Holly Cullers of Lancaster, Missouri and one grandson raised by Norma and Willie, Trevor Beeler; 18 other grandchildren, Damian, Daniel, Devon, Dawson, Branden, Morgan, Payton, McKenna and Jaxon and Everett Beeler, Laura Moreau, Emily Carreno, Jordon and Nathanial Wheeler, Kyle Behrmann, Kyra, Xavia and Phoenyx Cullers; 5 great grandchildren, Alexis, Baylin, Grainley, and Kaden Beeler, Kaylee Moreau, and Liam Wheeler will arrive soon; one uncle, Charles Beeler of Lancaster, Missouri; nieces and nephews; one special caregiver, Jorge Fallas and other family members.

Willie is preceded in death by his parents, Loyal Beeler on November 10, 2002 and Florene Beeler on March 10, 1998; one son, Bobby Dee Beeler on November 9, 2021 and one sister, Ethel Viola Beeler on March 30, 1959.

Willie was a livestock farmer and also a well-known auctioneer, owning Beeler Auction for a number of years, and serving many families in the surrounding areas.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Mikel Roberts of Lancaster, Missouri officiating. Special CD musical selections will be “Buy Dirt,” “Old Man,” and “Go Rest High On That Mountain.” Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Memorials have been established for Arni Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.