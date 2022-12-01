Scotland County Splits Doubleheader with Clark County

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- 11/22/22- The border rivalry was renewed in the start of the 2022- 23 varsity basketball campaign for both Scotland County and Clark County. While the rivalry has lost its competitive balance on the grid iron, it still remains intense on the hardwood.

The first game of the doubleheader featured the Scotland County Lady Tigers (1-0) and the Lady Indians (0-1). Coach Cory Shultz’s squad faces a rebuilding year after graduating the core of his team this past spring. But this year’s edition of the Lady Tigers appeared to pick up right where last year’s team left off.

Scotland County controlled the opening tip, but both teams took a bit to shake of the off-season rust. It was nearly two minutes into the contest before the Lady Indians got the first score of the game with an Erin Bash field goal. But the Lady Tigers got their mojo going just 15 seconds later with a Carlee Smith baseline jumper to tie it.

Both teams battled back and forth over the first six and a half minutes of play to a 6-6 tie. But with 1:15 to go in the first period, Paige Bishop took the game into her hands with a three-pointer and gave the Lady Tigers a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the night.

Scotland County outpaced Clark County 13-6 in the first quarter. The Lady Tigers began to get in some foul trouble in the second quarter. Abby Doster picked up her second and third fouls with 30 seconds of each other just a little over a minute into the period. Those fouls allowed the Lady Indians to hang around and match the Lady Tigers’ eight points for the quarter. Scotland County led 21- 14 at the half.

The trademark Scotland County defense sparked the offense in the third quarter. The Lady Tigers went on a 10-0 run early in the period to extend the lead to 38-25 at the end of the third. That defense further clamped down to hold the Lady Indians to just two points in the fourth quarter to secure the 47-27 victory.

Bishop lived up to Coach Shultz’s pre-season description as his “floor general” and led all scorers with 20 points. Kwyn Hamlin added nine points, Bryn Aylward seven points, Carlee Smith six points and Doster tallied five points.

In the second game of the night, the Clark County Indians (1-0) got their season off to a successful start with a 66-32 win over Scotland County (0-1). The Indians used solid defense and extremely hot shooting to cruise to the victory.

In the first frame, Carter Briscoe and Boden Kleine set a blistering pace for the Indians with six and seven points respectively. Clark County opened up a 20-7 lead after one quarter. In the second quarter, the Indian offense slowed up just a bit but still outpaced Scotland County 12-7 to build a 32-14 halftime lead.

The third quarter began with a Callen Hamlin bucket in the paint for the Tigers to make it 32-16. But the Indians then launched a 7-0 run followed by a 10-0 run to lead 57-26 at the end of the period.

The final quarter saw some of the younger Indians getting a chance at some playing time while the clock ran continuously under the mercy rule. Clark County outscored Scotland County 9-6 in the period and left town with a 66-32 win.

Kleine led all scorers with 22 points for Clark County. Five Indians scored in the game, all in double figures.

Scotland County was led by nine points from junior Corbyn Blessing and eight points from Lucas Durflinger. Marcus Smith had four points, Owen Triplett and Layne Stott had three apiece, Callen Hamlin and Vince Dale had a pair each, and Logan Buford had one point.

Both teams are in action this week competing in the annual Tri-Rivers Classic at Schuyler County.