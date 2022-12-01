Charles Wayne Myers 02/09/1974 – 11/17/2022

Charles Wayne Myers II, 48, of Portage, Indiana passed away on November 17th, 2022.

Charles, affectionately known by his family as “Chuck” and his friends as “Chase”, was born on February 9, 1974, to Charles and Judith Myers in Kirksville, Missouri. Chase graduated from Scotland County R-1 high school in 1992, then completed his bachelor’s degree in Communications from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. He grew up in Memphis, Missouri and helped his father, grandfather, and uncles on the family farm. He loved the farm, but not the farming. It’s the city life that he loved. He moved to Chicago in 1996 and it was there that he lived his life unapologetically, often saying, “I am what I am and that’s all that I am”. In Chicago he started his business, Kech Group, with his dearest friend Ken Bruster. Chase was a world traveler who had been to all of the contiguous United States and many foreign countries. During his many adventures he made countless lifelong friends. Chase will be remembered most by those who knew and loved him for his wit and humor, his unique personality and his love of family and friends. There was never a time when Chase didn’t end a call or visit with “I love you”.

Chase was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Ray and Thelma Slocum, his paternal grandparents Mike and Ida Myers, his Uncle Max and Aunt Mary Lou Myers, his Uncle Richard Slocum, and his Aunt Callie Myers.

Chase is survived by his parents, Charles and Judy; his three sisters, Sherri (Robbie) Mauck of Knox City, Missouri, Chari (Travis) Bemis of Kansas City, Missouri, and Melanie (Juan) Irizarry of Newark, Delaware; his best friend, Ken Bruster, whom he considered a brother; and his nine nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly: Brooklyn (Jadin), Kaelin, Savannah (Conner), Robert, Mason, Mitchell, Ireland, London and Juan. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 27 at the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri from 1:00-2:00 p.m. followed by the funeral at 2:00 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to be Pleasant Ridge Christian Church, Greensburg, MO, or The Downing House Museum, Memphis, MO. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson- Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO 63537.