Carroll Leon Kerr

11/19/2022

Carroll Leon Kerr, 84, of Keosauqua, IA passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Heritage House in Carthage, IL. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with Tim Sprouse Officiating. Burial will be held in the Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Keokuk, IA immediately following the service. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the funeral home and will last until the time of service. Memorial contributions in Leon’s honor may be directed to the Prairie View Cemetery Association and can be mailed to 231 Blvd Rd., Keokuk, IA 52632. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com