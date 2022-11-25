Bridge on Route H in Scotland County to be Replaced

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

HANNIBAL, MO – Weather permitting, November 28th, Route H will close at North Fork North Wyaconda River, approximately 4 miles East of Route 15 in Scotland County for a bridge replacement project. Originally built in 1949, it is the sixteenth bridge to be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. “When this bridge goes under construction, we will have reached our halfway mark in the FARM Bridge Program,” stated Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director Jeff Gander.

“We have 31 weight-restricted, poor condition bridges in northern Missouri to replace under this federally-funded program,” Gander said. Lehman-Wilson was awarded the design-build contract by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. “The MoDOT team has worked closely with the contractor to develop plans for these improvements, and by October 2023, all 31 bridges will be replaced,” Gander noted.

“We understand closing a road can be challenging, yet it’s the best use of our tax dollars, it makes it safer for all the workers, and it speeds up construction,” Gander explained.

There is no posted detour on most of these projects. The average traffic volume on Route H is approximately 300 vehicles a day. All bridges in the program are expected to be closed during construction. The bridge is expected to re-open by mid-April.

The program will replace deficient bridges on low-volume routes that are:

Weight-restricted

In poor condition

On timber pile

One-lane but carry two-way traffic

The full list of bridges to be replaced can be found on the FARM Bridge program web page.

Design-build is a project delivery method in which one contracting team is selected to design and build the highway improvement under one contract. MoDOT provides the project goals, budget and schedule and the contractor team completes the work. This technique has been known to significantly save time and provide cost savings.

“Signs will be placed several days before each closure, and we encourage residents in these areas to sign up to receive our email and text alerts,” Gander said.